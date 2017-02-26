Red Bull Tries To Scare The Crap Out Of Everyone With Its New F1 CarStef SchraderToday 9:55amFiled to: 2017 Red Bull RB13Red Bull RB13Red BullF1Racing12EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Red Bull Red Bull’s 2017-spec car is named the RB13, so they released an appropriately freaky launch video to debut their new car with every cheesy superstition in the books. Please, show it to small children and send us the reaction videos. We’re not scared, although if my TV starts doing that during Daytona, I might be. Advertisement (I’m going to need my Fluffy Bunny just in case. Fluffy? FLUFFY?!) Screencap via Red Bull Enhance. Screencap via Red Bull Besides the freaky-deaky launch video, there’s one detail everyone immediately noticed on Red Bull’s car: what’s going on with that nose? There’s a big, air inlet in the just the tip of the curved appendage sticking out of the front of the nose. Advertisement Red Bull didn’t release a ton of detail on the car, so we’re all curious where this air inlet is routing and what the benefits of such a hole are over the mostly-standard thumb nose used by the other teams. Please Be Fast, Please Be Fast, Please Be FastThis Is Why Force India's New F1 Car Has The Most Awkward Front End In RacingHere's The Car That Will Haul Some Haas For America In Formula OneWilliams' Real-Life 2017 Formula One Car Has A Giant Martini Billboard On The BackStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply12 repliesLeave a reply