Reigning Dakar Rally Champion Toby Price Out Of Race With Broken Leg
Stef Schrader
Today 4:36pm
Filed to: Dakar Rally
rally raid
rally
Toby Price

Photo credit: ASO/E.Vargiolu 

The Dakar Rally shows no mercy, even to those gunning for a repeat victory. 2016 Dakar Rally motorcycle champion Toby Price's race is over, reports NBC Sports. The Australian KTM rider fractured his left femur in a fall from his motorcycle.

Per an update on the Dakar Rally live feed, Price's fall happened several kilometers away from the end of today's Stage 4 in Tupiza. Price was airlifted to the hospital following the fall.

Once again, Dakar proves itself to be one of the toughest, most dangerous rallies on the planet, with even those favored to win suffering the same risks and setbacks as everyone else.

Stef Schrader
stef.schrader@jalopnik.com
@stefthepef
Editor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.