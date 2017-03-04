Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton/Stringer/Getty Images

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Did you have a good ol’ time with NASCAR’s new stage-based race format last weekend? If not, well, this weekend may not be the most fun for you. But if so, you’re in luck! Atlanta Motor Speedway will host a triple-header for all three of NASCAR’s top series this weekend, and it’ll look at little different than it has in the past: rather than running the three races across three days, they’ll only occur on Saturday and Sunday.

That means the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will both race at Atlanta on Saturday, with the Xfinity cars running earlier in the afternoon and the trucks hopping on track pretty much right after. It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out, both logistically at the track and in the opinions of viewers.

In addition to NASCAR, you can catch some Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday evening. The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship also kicks off its season this weekend with the Clipsal 500, and the broadcast will be available in the U.S. via a paid live stream put on by the series. Since Australia is way ahead of the States, the Sunday action from the Clipsal 500 will air Saturday night in the Eastern time zone.

NHRA is off for a couple of weeks, so there won’t be drag racing until March 16. But the Mint 400 is this weekend, and you can track both the race and the leaderboard online. If you know of any other ways to follow, please let us know.

There will be some NHRA in the delayed category, and you can catch a bit of coverage from the Circle K NHRA Winternationals and the NHRA Arizona Nationals on Saturday. In addition to that, you can catch delayed showings of the FIA World Rally Championship, Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, AMSOIL Arenacross and Monster Jam over the weekend.



If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

All times ET.

Top Live Events

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia

Saturday

4 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

7:30 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

12 p.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

12:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

2p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX

2:30 p.m. — Race on FOX

10:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia

Saturday

5:30 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

9 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia

Saturday

10:30 a.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 1

4:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1

6:30 p.m. — Post-race show on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

5 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy Supercross: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Saturday

10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

8 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

Virgin Australia Supercars Championship: Clipsal 500 in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Saturday

5:50 p.m. — Qualifying race No. 2 via paid live stream

8:40 p.m. — Top 10 Shootout race No. 2 via paid live stream

11:50 p.m. — Race No. 2 via paid live stream

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday

2 a.m. — NHRA Arizona Nationals on Fox Sports Southwest

6:30 a.m. — Circle K NHRA Winternationals on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship in Mexico on MAVTV

2:30 a.m. — Monster Jam from Portland, Oregon on Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV

5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV

10 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross from Atlanta on Fox Sports 1