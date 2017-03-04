Say Goodbye To Your Weekends Because It's Definitely Race SeasonAlanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports rounduptv schedule1EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton/Stringer/Getty Images Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement Did you have a good ol’ time with NASCAR’s new stage-based race format last weekend? If not, well, this weekend may not be the most fun for you. But if so, you’re in luck! Atlanta Motor Speedway will host a triple-header for all three of NASCAR’s top series this weekend, and it’ll look at little different than it has in the past: rather than running the three races across three days, they’ll only occur on Saturday and Sunday. That means the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will both race at Atlanta on Saturday, with the Xfinity cars running earlier in the afternoon and the trucks hopping on track pretty much right after. It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out, both logistically at the track and in the opinions of viewers. Advertisement In addition to NASCAR, you can catch some Monster Energy Supercross on Saturday evening. The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship also kicks off its season this weekend with the Clipsal 500, and the broadcast will be available in the U.S. via a paid live stream put on by the series. Since Australia is way ahead of the States, the Sunday action from the Clipsal 500 will air Saturday night in the Eastern time zone. NHRA is off for a couple of weeks, so there won’t be drag racing until March 16. But the Mint 400 is this weekend, and you can track both the race and the leaderboard online. If you know of any other ways to follow, please let us know. There will be some NHRA in the delayed category, and you can catch a bit of coverage from the Circle K NHRA Winternationals and the NHRA Arizona Nationals on Saturday. In addition to that, you can catch delayed showings of the FIA World Rally Championship, Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, AMSOIL Arenacross and Monster Jam over the weekend. Sponsored If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.All times ET.Top Live EventsMonster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia Advertisement Advertisement Saturday4 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1 7:30 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 12 p.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 1Sunday12:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement Advertisement 2p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX2:30 p.m. — Race on FOX10:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1NASCAR Xfinity Series: Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia Advertisement Saturday5:30 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 9 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 11:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 2 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GeorgiaSaturday Advertisement 10:30 a.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 14:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 6:30 p.m. — Post-race show on Fox Sports 1Sunday Advertisement 5 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Monster Energy Supercross: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, CanadaSaturday Advertisement 10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1Sunday Advertisement 8 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2Virgin Australia Supercars Championship: Clipsal 500 in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia Advertisement Saturday5:50 p.m. — Qualifying race No. 2 via paid live stream 8:40 p.m. — Top 10 Shootout race No. 2 via paid live stream Advertisement 11:50 p.m. — Race No. 2 via paid live streamTop Delayed Or Re-Aired EventsSaturday Advertisement 2 a.m. — NHRA Arizona Nationals on Fox Sports Southwest6:30 a.m. — Circle K NHRA Winternationals on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement Sunday1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship in Mexico on MAVTV2:30 a.m. — Monster Jam from Portland, Oregon on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement 2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series from Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV Advertisement 10 p.m. — AMSOIL Arenacross from Atlanta on Fox Sports 1Recommended StoriesA Graphical Representation Of How Confused People Were During The Daytona 500How The Best Racing Cheat Of All Time WorkedI Know How To Make Autonomous Car Racing Interesting: They Must Blow Each Other UpAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply1 repliesLeave a reply