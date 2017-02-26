Scuderia Toro Rosso Had The First Broken F1 Car Of 2017Stef SchraderToday 11:20amFiled to: F1Renault Engine Death WatchRacingScuderia Toro Rosso2017 Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12Scuderia Toro Rosso STR1271EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Getty Images via Red Bull Content Pool We’ve seen the other nine teams’ Formula One cars for this year, so where is Scuderia Toro Rosso’s new STR12? Its launch today has been delayed slightly due to a problem with the Renault power unit on the team’s filming day, reports Motorsport.com. Uh-oh. Here we go again! Advertisement Scuderia Toro Rosso released the following statement on Friday:Due to circumstances beyond our control, the launch presentation of our new car, the STR12, has been delayed by 90 minutes. Toro Rosso declined to explain those circumstances, but Motorsport.com learned that it was due to an issue with the power unit’s energy recovery system (ERS) which shortened the team’s filming day at Misano on Wednesday. The ERS problem was only present in one of Toro Rosso’s two hybrid engines, but was reportedly bad enough that Renault went to analyze the problem afterwards. Advertisement Renault power units have been the bane of the Red Bull-backed teams’ existence in recent years. Last year, the relationship between Red Bull’s primary team and Renault grew so acrimonious that Red Bull rebranded its Renault power unit as a “Tag Heuer.” There were rumblings that Toro Rosso might follow suit with rebranding their power unit after switching from one-year-old Ferrari engines last year to new Renault power units for 2017. However, there haven’t been many mentions of what they’re calling the power unit for this year yet. Either way, Toro Rosso was able to get enough footage on its filming day to release a short clip of the car in action (without showing much of the car itself) from before it broke: Toro Rosso will debut their new car at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Advertisement Sponsored Man, don’t make us bring back the Renault Engine Death Watch. The season hasn’t even started yet!Maybe The Honda Might Not Suck This Year Infiniti Exits Red Bull Racing As Team Switches To TAG Heuer-Branded Renault EnginesMcLaren Finally Gives Us The Ridiculously Orange F1 Car Of Our Hopes And WhinesNot Even The Teams Running Renault Power Want Anything To Do With Renault In F1Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply7 repliesLeave a reply