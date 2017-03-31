GIF

The new Formula One cars of this 2017 season have bigger tires, bigger wings and seriously bigger g-forces to go along with them. Here’s how the neck-snapping loads compare.

F1 put this year-over-year g comparison together for the pole lap of the season opening Australian Grand Prix this past weekend.

Hamilton in his Mercedes pulls a reasonably terrifying 6.5 g on the street course’s longest, widest left-hand sweeper, a full 1.2 g up from 2016. That’s another one and a fifth body weight to hold up.

Madness.