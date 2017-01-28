Jeroen Mul in the No. 16 Change Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 gets the honor of being the very first person to crash at the Rolex 24. Already. Eight minutes into a 24-hour race.



Advertisement

Mul caught the right-hand curbing of the track, unsettling the car and sending it out of control into a tire wall across the track. This brought the first yellow of the race only three laps in to the race.



Hilariously, the car’s most visible sponsor is the racing game series Forza Motorsport. We’re pretty sure that’s a Forza crash, dude.

