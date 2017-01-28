Someone Already Ate A Tire Wall Eight Minutes In To The 24 Hours Of DaytonaStef SchraderToday 2:54pmFiled to: 24 Hours of DaytonaRacingcrashLamborghiniLamborghini Huracán GT3Jeroen MulDaytona224EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkJeroen Mul in the No. 16 Change Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 gets the honor of being the very first person to crash at the Rolex 24. Already. Eight minutes into a 24-hour race. Advertisement Mul caught the right-hand curbing of the track, unsettling the car and sending it out of control into a tire wall across the track. This brought the first yellow of the race only three laps in to the race. Hilariously, the car’s most visible sponsor is the racing game series Forza Motorsport. We’re pretty sure that’s a Forza crash, dude. You're Giving "Mid-Engine" A Bad Name, ManThe Gorgeous Technology That Makes Jeff Gordon's Ride For The Rolex 24 WorkTake A Walk Around Mazda's Newest, Fastest Race Car At DaytonaPlease Don't Call The Porsche 911 With The Engine In The Middle 'Mid-Engine'Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply22 repliesLeave a reply