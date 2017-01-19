Before the crash. Screencap via WRC.

A spectator struck by the No. 4 Hyundai i20 WRC of Hayden Paddon during the World Rally Championship’s season-opening Rallye Monte Carlo has died, the WRC confirmed today.



The WRC released the following statement on the crash:



The Automobile Club de Monaco regrets to advise further details following incident of the car #4 (Paddon/Kennard) in SS 1.



The spectator was transported by helicopter from the stage to hospital in Nice. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the spectator has sadly died.



An investigation has commenced into the incident and all involved parties will provide assistance to the authorities.



Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected.

Hyundai also released the following statement on the tragic death:



Driver Hayden Paddon also tweeted his condolences:



The crash occurred near the end of Stage 1—the very first WRC stage of the 2017 season. Paddon’s car ran wide on the icy edge of the road, striking the man and ultimately flipping Paddon’s car on its side.