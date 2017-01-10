GIF GIF via Florida Racing Connection

IMSA’s big test weekend ahead of the 24 Hours of Daytona, the Roar Before the 24, was this weekend. Videos from the Roar have been trickling onto the internet, showing those of us who weren’t there all of the sweet new endurance cars that will try to win one of the most grueling endurance races in the world.



Advertisement

There’s so much cool stuff making its debut at Daytona this year, from a brand-new mid-rear-engine Porsche 911 RSR to the completely revised for 2017 Prototype class, featuring the fastest purpose-built race cars that compete in a North American championship.



That’s enough words, though. Let’s see and hear all the neat stuff that will be running at Daytona in a couple weeks.

