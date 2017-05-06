Photo credit: Jerry Markland/Stringer/Getty Images

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



Advertisement

If you’re into watching a track eat race cars on this fine weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday and Sunday. If you can get past the dud of an overtime finish from Richmond last weekend, this one should be interesting to watch.

If you’re feeling endurance racing instead, you have plenty of hours to watch it this weekend. The FIA World Endurance Championship is in Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday, while the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is at Circuit of The Americas in Texas. Our Stef Schrader will be at COTA for the fun.

Advertisement

If you’d rather watch stuff on two wheels, you can catch the Monster Energy Supercross race in Las Vegas on Saturday and the MotoGP World Championship event from Spain early on Sunday morning in the Eastern Time zone. Among the drag-racing events are NHRA from Atlanta, as well as a live stream of the NMRA Ford Motorsport Nationals in Pennsylvania on both Saturday and Sunday.

As far as delayed stuff goes, you can catch the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, FIA World Rally Championship, NHRA, FIM Motocross, Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, DTM Championship and the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup.

If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below.

Sponsored

All times ET.

Top Live Events

MotoGP World Championship: Gran Premio Red Bull de España at Circuito de Jerez in Spain

Advertisement

Saturday

5:35 a.m. — Moto3 qualifying on beIN

7:10 a.m. — MotoGP qualifying on beIN

Advertisement

8:05 a.m. — Moto2 qualifying on beIN

Sunday



3:50 a.m. — Moto3 race on beIN

Advertisement

Advertisement

5 a.m. — Moto2 race on beIN

6 a.m. — MotoGP race on beIN

8 p.m. — Moto3 race (delayed) on beIN

Advertisement

9 p.m. — Moto2 race (delayed) on beIN

10 p.m. — MotoGP race (delayed) on beIN

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama



Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday

6:30 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

7:30 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Advertisement

4 p.m. — Qualifying on FOX

Sunday

11:30 a.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 1

Advertisement

Advertisement

1:30 p.m. — Pre-race coverage on FOX

2 p.m. — Race on FOX

9 p.m. — NASCAR Victory Lane on Fox Sports 1

FIA World Endurance Championship: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium

Advertisement

Saturday

8:30 a.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Advertisement

11:30 a.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 2

NMRA: Ford Motorsport Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pennsylvania

Advertisement

Saturday

8:45 a.m. — Coverage via SpeedVideo

Sunday

Advertisement

8:45 a.m. — Coverage via SpeedVideo

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama

Advertisement

Saturday

10:30 a.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 1

Advertisement

12:30 p.m. — Pre-race coverage on FOX

1 p.m. — Race on FOX

3:30 p.m. — Post-race coverage on FOX

Advertisement

Sunday

2 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Advertisement

4:30 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Advance Auto Parts SportsCar Showdown at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas

Advertisement

Saturday

10:35 a.m. — Lamborghini Super Trofeo race coverage on IMSA.tv

11:50 a.m. — Porsche GT3 Cup USA race coverage onIMSA.tv

Advertisement

1:30 p.m. — Ford, Chevy and BMW in-car footage on Fox Sports Go



2:25 p.m. — Coverage on IMSA.tv

Advertisement

7 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

Advertisement

6 a.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy Supercross: Supercross Finals at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday

Advertisement

10 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

Advertisement

10 p.m. — Coverage (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway in Commerce, Georgia

Advertisement

Sunday

1 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

9 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

Advertisement

10 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 2

6 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1

Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday

Advertisement

Advertisement

3 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

Sunday

Advertisement

1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship from Finland on MAVTV

4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on MAVTV

11 a.m. — Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals Pro Mod Series at Gainesville Raceway on Fox Sports 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

12 p.m. — FIM Motocross MX2 race in Kegums, Latvia on CBS Sports Network

2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Glen Helen Raceway on MAVTV

4 p.m. — DTM Championship from the Hockenheimring on CBS Sports Network

Advertisement

5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Glen Helen Raceway on MAVTV

8 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay Raceway Park on CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup at Brands Hatch on CBS Sports Network

Advertisement

Advertisement

11 p.m. — FIM Motocross MXGP race in Kegums, Latvia on CBS Sports Network