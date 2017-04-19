Following a horrific crash into a stationary car at England’s Donington Park on Sunday, 17-year-old British Formula 4 Championship driver Billy Monger had amputations to both legs, according to a crowdfunding page set up by his racing team.

Advertisement

Monger was competing in the sixth race of the F4 season when he crashed into a seemingly stationary car at full speed. He was in heavy traffic coming out of a long corner on the race track, and the stationary car didn’t come into view on his on-board camera until the car in front of him swerved to miss it at the last second.

Video footage of the wreck (here, if you choose to watch, but discretion is advised) showed that Monger had about two seconds to react, and ended up smashing into the vehicle. The race went under red flag, and the driver of the other vehicle, Patrik Pasma, was reportedly OK after the impact.

Advertisement

There wasn’t much said about the wreck or Monger’s condition in the few days following until this page came up. The crowdfunding page that appears to be set up by Monger’s family and the JHR Developments race team says the crash “left Billy fighting for his life.” It later states that he had amputations to both legs.

The page says the goal is to raise “£260,000 to help Billy Monger beat life changing injuries,” which is around $332,500 at current exchange rates. The page has raised $72,099.50, or 21 percent of the goal, at the time of this writing, which is around a day after the page published.