Photo credit: Scuderia Toro Rosso

Ever since we’ve had both Red Bull and Scuderia Toro Rosso sharing the grid, it’s been hard at times to tell them apart, especially when they’re further away. They’re usually both dark blue with a red bull, although Toro Rosso’s has been a more stylized illustration of Red Bull’s logo-animal. This year, they’re thankfully very different.



This is the 2017 Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12, complete with a silver bull and some lovely bright blue and red highlights that will set it apart from the dark, scary Red Bull RB13 for sure. Consider this the good witch of the two, given Red Bull’s wicked launch vibe.



Gone is the stylized illustration of a bull, and in its place, a silver bull harking back to the can you smashed against your forehead after pouring a round of Jägerbombs, you sophisticated fool.



The STR’s debut was slightly delayed due to a Renault power unit issue, so hopefully they’re not getting all the bad luck from whatever mirrors Red Bull’s main team crushed in their debut video. However, it was definitely worth the wait.



STR’s debut was much more lighthearted than Red Bull’s as well, teasing us with a lengthy looped techno-remix of the sounds its engine makes when the darn thing actually works.

Oontz oontz ‘splode oops oontz oontz oontz.



We’re glad it’s up and running now because it’s perhaps the best looking car of the bunch. Best of luck for the rest of the season, guys.



Drivers Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jr. will return to drive for Toro Rosso this year.

UPDATE: If you like this shiny livery, you’re in luck! Auto Motor und Sport’s Tobias Grüner tweeted that it will be used on Red Bull’s junior formula cars as well:

