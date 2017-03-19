That's An Air Hose, Not A LeashStef SchraderToday 6:55pmFiled to: NASCARCup SeriesMartin Truex Jr.pit stopfail81EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Fox Sports Not content to merely ruin Porsche’s shot at winning the 12 Hours of Sebring, air hoses also ruined one of Martin Truex Jr.’s pit stops during today’s NASCAR Cup Series race. The air hose from Michael McDowell’s car caught the corner of Truex’s wheel well and didn’t want to let go. Truex was blocked in at both sides by other racers in the rush to get in and out of the pits as soon as possible. The No. 17 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took a wide path out of his stall behind Truex, so the team was trying to push it out around McDowell’s car in front. Advertisement Advertisement That didn’t work so well. Ryan Newman ultimately won today’s race in overtime at Phoenix Raceway, taking his first Cup Series win since 2013. More NASCARWe Need Kyle Busch's 'I Love You' Car Now More Than EverNASCAR Driver Asks To See Throttle Data To Decide If Competitor Hit Him On Purpose It Must Be Awkward To Commentate An Intentional Wreck By A Driver You Called A Spoon-Fed Rich KidStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply8 repliesLeave a reply