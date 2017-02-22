GIF

You tend to think of race cars just in terms of how much faster or slower they are than other cars they’re competing against. Rarely do you get to think of their speed in isolation. With that in mind, get a load of how f’ing fast the new GT3-spec Acura NSX looks all on its own.

This is friend of Jalopnik Ryan Eversley nearly getting airborne through the esses at VIR.

I could watch this all day.

If you want to see a tech breakdown of this RWD race car and how it differs from the normal AWD NSXes, watch Ryan and also-friend-of-Jalopnik Andy Lally give you a walkaround or two.

Acura really needs to do a stripped down R version of this car for the street.