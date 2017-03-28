The Bahrain Grand Prix Has An Official Theme Song And Now You Must DanceStef SchraderYesterday 8:10pmFiled to: F1theme songsBahrain Grand PrixRacing172EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkGIF GIF via Bah_Int_CircuitI’m not sure why a Formula One grand prix needs a theme song, but for some reason that escapes us, the Bahrain Grand Prix has one. Please shake that booty to Daffy and Flipperachi’s “3eshha Weyana,” the only Arabic F1 smack talk jam I’ve ever heard. “Are you ready for the party?” I don’t know, man, those grandstands look pretty bare beyond the folks staged there for this video shoot. AdvertisementUnfortunately for this dynamic duo, the number of people I can think of who get genuinely stoked for the Bahrain Grand Prix seems to be roughly equal to the number of people who believe 2017 is McLaren Honda driver Fernando Alonso’s year to dominate. Regardless, “Formella-ella-ella-ehhhhh” is pretty cheesy, but it’s an earworm that won’t go away. Now you must suffer with me. Mwahahahaha! Advertisement[H/T WTF1]Under My Formella-ella-ella-eh-eh-ehhhA Writer From The Grand Tour Explains 2017's Most Garbage F1 Teams The Toto Wolff Smash Is The Meme F1 Deserves Right NowFormula One's Wider, Faster, Crazier Season Opener: The Jalopnik Liveblog Of ExcellenceStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply17 repliesLeave a reply