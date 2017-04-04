Who’s a good boy? Fonzie’s a good boy. Here, drink out of Cadillac DPi-V.R racer Jordan Taylor’s 24 Hours of Daytona trophy. Awwwww, that’s a good doggo.



Advertisement

The Wayne Taylor Racing team which Jordan drives for won overall at this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona. Fonzie, of course, is his beloved dog.



This must be the most unique dog bowl ever, that’s for sure. Sure, there are plenty of hand-painted custom jobs out there, but how many dog owners won their bowl in one of the most grueling day-long races in the world?

