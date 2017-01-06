Photo credit: Mazda via Newspress

The big Roar Before the 24 test weekend is happening at Daytona this weekend, with everyone furiously shaking down their cars ahead of the Rolex 24. Some cars, like these two Mazda RT24-Ps, are showing off their 2017 liveries for the first time. The end of IMSA’s offseason is so close, I can taste it. Delicious.

