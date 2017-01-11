The Dakar Rally Is As Incredibly Beautiful As It Is DangerousStef SchraderYesterday 9:20pmFiled to: Dakar Rallyrallyrally raidGalleries68EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool The Dakar Rally didn’t run today due to a massive landslide near Volcan, Argentina. Where they have been, however, is on some of the most picturesque stages in international rallying. Since there won’t be any stage updates today, let’s enjoy some of the beautiful rally shots from the past few days. Advertisement Most of these photos come from the shortened Stage 8 of the rally, which went from Uyuni, Bolivia, to Salta, Argentina, through massive sand dunes and colorful mountains. Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: A. Vialatte/ASO Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: A. Vialatte/ASO Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: A. Vialatte/ASO Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: A. Vialatte/ASO Photo credit: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: A. Vialatte/ASO Photo credit: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: E. Vargiolu/ASO Photo credit: A. Vialatte/ASO Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool Photo credit: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool More From The Dakar RallyNearly Half The Dakar Rally Hasn't Run Because Of Bad Weather, Massive LandslideWeather Is Definitely Winning The Dakar Rally Right Now Carlos Sainz Nearly Takes Out Spectators In Terrifying Dakar CrashStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply6 repliesLeave a reply