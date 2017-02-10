GIF GIF via Andreas Mikkelsen

There’s nothing worse than watching a race you should be racing in, but aren’t. Behold, the infinite sadness that has befallen the winner of Volkswagen’s very last race in the World Rally Championship, Andreas Mikkelsen.



He’s there! He wants to check out the cars! Won’t someone let him drive a car?



Mikkelsen was linked with a team who wanted to run Volkswagen’s developed, but un-raced 2017 rally car, but those plans never came to fruition. The two other Volkswagen drivers, Jari-Matti Latvala and Sébastien Ogier, both found drives for this year, leaving Mikkelsen all alone.

Perhaps Mikkelsen should’ve set this to that sad Sarah McLachlan song. Someone, anyone: adopt a sad, lonely rally driver today.

