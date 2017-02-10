Photo credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Drunken awkwardness is why we love karaoke bars and why we love Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Räikkönen. Bless us each and every one, Autoweek reports that we’ll get to experience the two together. Kimi is opening a karaoke bar in Helsinki.



Finnish entertainment magazine Seitsemän Päivää claimed that the exact location is still under wraps, but is supposed to be near the location of Kimi’s yacht. Work on the venue, which is sure to be Kimi distilled into his purest, most wonderful essence in bar form, is expected to begin in April.



Believe it or not, Räikkönen enjoys a bit of karaoke in his spare time. Please let these clips of the Kimster getting his sing on haunt your dreams forevermore.

