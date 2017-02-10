The Only Bar I Want To Drink At Ever Again Is Kimi Räikkönen’s Karaoke BarStef Schrader33 minutes agoFiled to: BwoahKimi RäikkönenF1karaokeFinlandRacing81EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images Drunken awkwardness is why we love karaoke bars and why we love Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Räikkönen. Bless us each and every one, Autoweek reports that we’ll get to experience the two together. Kimi is opening a karaoke bar in Helsinki. Advertisement Finnish entertainment magazine Seitsemän Päivää claimed that the exact location is still under wraps, but is supposed to be near the location of Kimi’s yacht. Work on the venue, which is sure to be Kimi distilled into his purest, most wonderful essence in bar form, is expected to begin in April. Believe it or not, Räikkönen enjoys a bit of karaoke in his spare time. Please let these clips of the Kimster getting his sing on haunt your dreams forevermore. Bonus Points If There Is A Yacht To Fall Off Inside 2016 Word Of The Year: 'Bwoah'Why Eccentric Mumbler Kimi Raikkonen Is Your Favorite F1 Driver Kimi Raikkönen Remains The Champion Of InterviewsStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply8 repliesLeave a reply