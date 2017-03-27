The Toto Wolff Smash Is The Meme F1 Deserves Right NowStef SchraderToday 2:44pmFiled to: Thanks InternetF1RacingToto WolffMercedesmemes3313EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Image via Formula One is back! While we got a fascinating strategy battle early on at the Australian Grand Prix, too much of the race felt as if that “not enough passing” problem had been exacerbated by the 2017-spec cars. We need some cheering up in these dark times. We need a meme. Meet Rammstein’s new drummer, Toto Wolff.Mercedes F1 executive director Toto Wolff released his frustration on a poor, unsuspecting tabletop when the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel popped out of the pits in front of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari had taken advantage of how hard to pass the new wider cars are and built up a lead while Hamilton was stuck behind other traffic that was just enough for them to fit in a pit stop and never cede the lead. It was the decisive move of the race, and Wolff knew it. Advertisement Fortunately, the Wolff Smash was caught on the world broadcast feed for the race, and the Internet has since run with it, as the Internet tends to do. Marvel at the wonders of Wolff playing drums for the Rammstein classic “Du Hast:”OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ OONTZSpot any great remixes of the Wolff Smash making the rounds? Post away in the comments below. Advertisement [H/T Paulo!]Welcome To 2017Formula One's Wider, Faster, Crazier Season Opener: The Jalopnik Liveblog Of ExcellenceHow Mercedes Will Stop Borking Standing Starts: Finger HolesNico Rosberg's Retirement Ends The Defining Rivalry Of Modern F1Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply33 repliesLeave a reply