The same car that’s won all of the past three WeatherTech Sports Car Championship races this year is at it again. Here in Austin, Ricky Taylor just took the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R to a pole-grabbing lap of 1:54.809, 1.59 seconds faster than the next top Prototype-class car. That’s quick.
The Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac Is On A Warpath
The same car that’s won all of the past three WeatherTech Sports Car Championship races this year is at it again. Here in Austin, Ricky Taylor just took the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R to a pole-grabbing lap of 1:54.809, 1.59 seconds faster than the next top Prototype-class car. That’s quick.