GIF GIF via Fox Sports on Twitter

Just a few laps after the green flag came back out following the first major wreck of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, it, well, it happened again. According to the Fox Sports 1 broadcast, only 13 drivers have not wrecked so far. It’s only lap 30 of 120.

The first huge wreck in the Powershares QQQ 300 happened on lap 23, and this one came less than two laps from the end of the first stage of the race. After a couple of cars in the middle of the pack got out of line, the pole-sitting No. 33 car of Brandon Jones slammed into the outside wall and collected more than a handful of cars behind him.

As a result of NASCAR’s new repair rules that put a five-minute clock on fixing a car to meet minimum speed and force drivers to retire if they have to visit the garage during a race, more of those cars could be done for the day than in the past. Here’s the wreck:

As a reminder, only 13 cars haven’t been involved in some type of wreck. Happy Daytona weekend.