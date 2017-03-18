There's A Ton Of Racing On This Weekend That You Don't Even Need Cable ForAlanis KingToday 5:00amFiled to: weekend motorsports rounduptv schedule255EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Kurt Bradley for Jalopnik Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it, and where you can talk about it all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend? Advertisement There is a ton of racing on this weekend, and get this—about half of it doesn’t even require cable! How great does that sound? The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is back this weekend from Sebring International Raceway, running a full 12 hours on Saturday. The race will be on both television and streamed online via IMSA.tv, so the platform by which you watch is totally up to you. Advertisement NASCAR is at Phoenix International Raceway this weekend, running races in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. If you missed it last week, things got a bit heated between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano after a late-race wreck in Las Vegas. And by heated, we mean Busch tried to punch Logano and ended up on the ground. Here’s some video. There’s also some drag racing on over the weekend, with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals from Florida on television and some local drag racing from Texas streaming online. The Texas drag racing will stream on SpeedVideo, and it’s called the the TX2K17 from Royal Purple Raceway. Also in the realm of online streaming will be the American SportBike Racing Association’s Daytona 200 race at Daytona International Raceway, as well as the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series from Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina. Both will take place on Saturday and have free online streams, and we all know that free fun is usually the best fun. Sponsored The tape-delayed stuff includes the Pirelli World Challenge, Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, FIA World Rally Championship, IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge and some FIM Motocross racing. If you know of any additional racing events or streams going on this weekend, please feel free to share in the comments below. Advertisement All times ET.Top Live EventsNASCAR Xfinity Series: DC Solar 200 at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, ArizonaSaturday Advertisement 6 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 17 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 11 p.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement Advertisement 3:30 p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX4 p.m. — Race on FOX6:30 p.m. — Post-race show on FOX Advertisement Sunday3 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Arizona Advertisement Advertisement Saturday8 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 112 p.m. — Practice on Fox Sports 2 Advertisement 2:30 p.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 2Sunday1 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1 Advertisement Advertisement 2 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 11:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 23 p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX Advertisement 3:30 p.m. — Race on FOX3:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Deportes 10 p.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida Advertisement Advertisement Saturday10:30 a.m. — Coverage on IMSA.tv (until 10:40 p.m.)10:30 a.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports Go with BMW and Chevy in-car view options (until 11 p.m.) Advertisement 12:30 pm. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1 (until 11 p.m.)TX2K17: Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown, TexasSaturday Advertisement Advertisement 12 p.m. — Race on SpeedVideoSunday11 a.m. — Race on SpeedVideoAmerican SportBike Racing Association: Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida Advertisement Saturday12:30 p.m. — Race on FansChoice.tvNASCAR Whelen All-American Series: Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach Speedway in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Advertisement Advertisement Saturday4:30 p.m. — Race on FansChoice.tvNHRA: Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Florida Advertisement Saturday11 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1Sunday Advertisement Advertisement 1 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1Top Delayed Or Re-Aired EventsSaturday2 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on CBS Sports Network Advertisement 6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in Portsmouth, Ohio on MAVTVSunday1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship Racing from Poland on MAVTV Advertisement Advertisement 4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in Portsmouth, Ohio on MAVTV10:30 a.m. — IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Sebring 120 on Fox Sports 12 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV Advertisement 5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV10 p.m. — FIM Motocross MXGP race from Neuquen, Argentina on CBS Sports NetworkRecommended Stories Rally Co-Driver Barely Keeps His Shit Together When His Driver Flies Off Course Into A Parking LotNASCAR Already Uses The Solution To Its Noise 'Problem' The NASCAR Season Has Now Officially Begun: Las Vegas Race Ends In FightAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. 