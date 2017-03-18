Photo credit: Kurt Bradley for Jalopnik

There is a ton of racing on this weekend, and get this—about half of it doesn’t even require cable! How great does that sound?

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is back this weekend from Sebring International Raceway, running a full 12 hours on Saturday. The race will be on both television and streamed online via IMSA.tv, so the platform by which you watch is totally up to you.

NASCAR is at Phoenix International Raceway this weekend, running races in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. If you missed it last week, things got a bit heated between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano after a late-race wreck in Las Vegas. And by heated, we mean Busch tried to punch Logano and ended up on the ground. Here’s some video.

There’s also some drag racing on over the weekend, with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals from Florida on television and some local drag racing from Texas streaming online. The Texas drag racing will stream on SpeedVideo, and it’s called the the TX2K17 from Royal Purple Raceway.

Also in the realm of online streaming will be the American SportBike Racing Association’s Daytona 200 race at Daytona International Raceway, as well as the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series from Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina. Both will take place on Saturday and have free online streams, and we all know that free fun is usually the best fun.

The tape-delayed stuff includes the Pirelli World Challenge, Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, FIA World Rally Championship, IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge and some FIM Motocross racing.

All times ET.

Top Live Events

NASCAR Xfinity Series: DC Solar 200 at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Arizona

Saturday

6 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

7 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

1 p.m. — Qualifying on Fox Sports 2

3:30 p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX

4 p.m. — Race on FOX

6:30 p.m. — Post-race show on FOX

Sunday

3 a.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Arizona

Saturday

8 a.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

12 p.m. — Practice on Fox Sports 2

2:30 p.m. — Final practice on Fox Sports 2

Sunday

1 a.m. — Practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

2 a.m. — Final practice (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR RaceDay on Fox Sports 2

3 p.m. — Pre-race show on FOX

3:30 p.m. — Race on FOX

3:30 p.m. — Race on Fox Deportes

10 p.m. — Race (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida



Saturday

10:30 a.m. — Coverage on IMSA.tv (until 10:40 p.m.)

10:30 a.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports Go with BMW and Chevy in-car view options (until 11 p.m.)

12:30 pm. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1 (until 11 p.m.)

TX2K17: Royal Purple Raceway in Baytown, Texas



Saturday

12 p.m. — Race on SpeedVideo

Sunday

11 a.m. — Race on SpeedVideo

American SportBike Racing Association: Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida



Saturday

12:30 p.m. — Race on FansChoice.tv

NASCAR Whelen All-American Series: Performance Plus 150 at Myrtle Beach Speedway in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Saturday

4:30 p.m. — Race on FansChoice.tv

NHRA: Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Florida

Saturday

11 p.m. — Qualifying (delayed) on Fox Sports 1

Sunday

1 p.m. — Coverage on Fox Sports 1



Top Delayed Or Re-Aired Events

Saturday

2 p.m. — Pirelli World Challenge at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in Portsmouth, Ohio on MAVTV

Sunday

1 a.m. — FIA World Rally Championship Racing from Poland on MAVTV

4 a.m. — Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in Portsmouth, Ohio on MAVTV

10:30 a.m. — IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Sebring 120 on Fox Sports 1

2 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV

5 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series at Utah Motorsports Campus on MAVTV

10 p.m. — FIM Motocross MXGP race from Neuquen, Argentina on CBS Sports Network