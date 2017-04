GIF

There’s little more fun that getting your hands on a normal road car, prepping it for a rally and getting to send it—oh shit oh shit oh no this has not gone well.

Rallye Mag spotted this intrepid Citroën pilot out in Poland clipping a curb and straight up ejecting the rear axle from the car.

KAPOW:

It looks like everyone made it out of this ok, and I’m honestly surprised at how cleanly that rear suspension came out. It’s like it was a quick-release.