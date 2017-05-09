Before the advanced Porsche 918 and the insane Carrera GT, there was the Porsche GT1 racecar. Only 25 road cars of the famous racer were produced, but this example at Goodwood is actually a converted street legal racecar.



Advertisement

The GT1 was a brutally fast racecar to come out of the famed GT1 series. It was based on a 993 look and was a bit infamous for bending the rules a bit since Porsche technically built 25 “road” cars known as the 911 GT1 Straßenversion. But those monsters used a very loose definition of “production car.”



The car was powered by a 600 horsepower 3.2-liter flat six that when wound out had very distinctive “turbo-chirps.” While “only” 600 HP may not sound all that impressive in today’s world of 1000 HP hybrid-hypercars, the GT1 only weighed about 2200 pounds.

