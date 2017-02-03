Australia’s Mount Panorama Circuit is one of the greatest tracks in the world. Watch this howling Audi R8 LMS take it on and you’ll understand why.

The excellent Axis Of Oversteer found this video of Christopher Miles practicing before the Bathurst 12 Hours this weekend. The speeds these drivers are doing on what looks every bit like a small country two-lane and not a modern race track is unreal.

