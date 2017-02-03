This Audi R8 Onboard Shows How Insane Bathurst IsRaphael Orlove11 minutes agoFiled to: OnboardsAudi R8BathurstMount PanoramaAustralia42EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAustralia’s Mount Panorama Circuit is one of the greatest tracks in the world. Watch this howling Audi R8 LMS take it on and you’ll understand why. The excellent Axis Of Oversteer found this video of Christopher Miles practicing before the Bathurst 12 Hours this weekend. The speeds these drivers are doing on what looks every bit like a small country two-lane and not a modern race track is unreal.Bathurst! Watch A Legend Complain That Other People Are 'Bloody Hopeless' In The Middle Of A Race Watch A Lotus Elise Squeeze Through Every Possible Tiny Gap At Bathurst Australian Race Promoters Will Use Snipers To Keep Kangaroos Off TrackRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply4 repliesLeave a reply