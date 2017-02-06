I don’t know how many times I’ve had to listen to people explain that they need an all-wheel drive SUV because they live someplace where it snows in the winter. This rear-drive BMW 650i rally car laughs at those pansy-ass trucks.

The driver is Andreas Aigner, running 7mm studs on an ice track in Austria. We’ve seen this car and driver pair before, and apparently the car is up for rent if you’re interested.

If anything, this is all good evidence that there’s little that you can’t get do in the snow and ice when you’ve got a good set of tires. At least, there’s little you can’t do with a good set of tires, tons of power and a fair bit of rally driver training. You may be a bit more sideways, but there’s nothing wrong with that, right?