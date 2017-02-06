This BMW Puts Your Winter Driving To ShameRaphael OrloveToday 12:58pmFiled to: Winter DrivingBMW 650iBMWRally277EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkI don’t know how many times I’ve had to listen to people explain that they need an all-wheel drive SUV because they live someplace where it snows in the winter. This rear-drive BMW 650i rally car laughs at those pansy-ass trucks. The driver is Andreas Aigner, running 7mm studs on an ice track in Austria. We’ve seen this car and driver pair before, and apparently the car is up for rent if you’re interested. Advertisement Advertisement If anything, this is all good evidence that there’s little that you can’t get do in the snow and ice when you’ve got a good set of tires. At least, there’s little you can’t do with a good set of tires, tons of power and a fair bit of rally driver training. You may be a bit more sideways, but there’s nothing wrong with that, right?Recommended Stories Here's Why You Need Winter Tires, As Shown With A Tricycle On An Ice Rink Let This BMW 650i Rally Car Melt Your Eardrums Into A Puddle Of SatisfactionLet's Settle The Winter Tires VS. All-Wheel Drive Debate ForeverRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply27 repliesLeave a reply