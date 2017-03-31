There’s a race car under that pile of kids! (Image Credit: SCORE)

Dust2Glory is no CGI-saturated bleached-toothed Hollywood “car movie.” It’s a slice of life. A life that revolves around friends, family and hauling ass through the open desert down south. And hey, the first trailer’s finally out.



It’s ridiculous how many desert racing die-hards call out the 2005 Baja documentary Dust To Glory as the jam that got them into the desert racing scene. For those of you who haven’t heard of it, the film is a documentary about the Baja 1000 desert race that follows a few competitors into the action and breaks down what Baja’s all about.

This year, we’re getting a sequel.

2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the Baja 1000 as we know it today, and race organizing outfit SCORE has announced that Dust2Glory, following up on the original, will come out “in conjunction” with the race which goes down in November.

For off-road gearheads and Baja fans, I hope this movie gets you hyped up all over again. For those who haven’t clued into the amazingness that is Baja yet, maybe the movie will rope you in.

For everybody else, it should be a nice break from the cyber-terrorism and car-chases-featuring-submarines that Hollywood’s car flicks have escalated into.

Don’t get me wrong, I still dig the unbelievable insanity of the Fast And Furious franchise as much as I did as a VTEC-worshiping teen. But in Baja, reality can be just as dramatic as fiction and sometimes even more fun.

I guess we better reserve judgment until, you know, we actually see this movie. But I’m stoked to finally get a peek at it, and at the prospect of desert racing getting more attention. This is the stuff of legend, folks. And Baja is still one of the best places to drive like you mean it.