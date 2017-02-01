This Drone's Eye View Of Rallye Monte Carlo Is IncredibleRaphael OrloveToday 12:21pmFiled to: WRCRallyRally Monte CarloDrones2011EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe most famous rally in the world ran last month, the deadly Rallye Monte Carlo, in the French mountains above Monaco. These are the among the most challenging roads in the world, and you need to see them from the air. GIF Listening to the turbo whistle on the new Toyota Yaris makes my heart flutter. These are the fastest rally cars in a generation, new for 2017, and getting to see them move around on the intermittent ice and tear down long tarmac straights is unreal. I can’t wait for the rest of the season.More More MoreA Drone's-Eye-View Of The Monte Carlo Rally Is Impossibly Cool Drones Make It Incredible To Watch The Most Inaccessible Motorsport On The PlanetWe Are In The Golden Age Of Rally FootageRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply20 repliesLeave a reply