The most famous rally in the world ran last month, the deadly Rallye Monte Carlo, in the French mountains above Monaco. These are the among the most challenging roads in the world, and you need to see them from the air.

Listening to the turbo whistle on the new Toyota Yaris makes my heart flutter.



These are the fastest rally cars in a generation, new for 2017, and getting to see them move around on the intermittent ice and tear down long tarmac straights is unreal. I can’t wait for the rest of the season.