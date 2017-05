The bird is the word at Indianapolis Motor Speedway today. Canadian IndyCar racer James Hinchcliffe seems kind of unhappy with the fact that Spencer Pigot passed him, eh?



Here’s a slow-mo to savor, just because there’s nothing like the slipping by of a a middle finger on to live television:



IndyCar is on the IMS road course this weekend, kicking off its big lead-up to the Indianapolis 500 later this month.