Certainly, I can imagine a lot, but when you have Formula cars, drift cars, and home-built race tractors, you’ve really stretched the bounds of my brain.

GIF

Seriously, like every single kind of car a person could be interested in is represented, from a high-revving Honda grip car, to a Peugeot touring car, to a Mitsubishi Evo rally car to Yves Faber’s incredible drift Mustang, with a handful of those bizarre rear-steer race tractors thrown in.



This is the 11th running of the Côte de Holtz hillclimb back in 2010, near the Luxembourg and Belgian borders. I want to go there. I want to race a green monsterchicken.

via RallyMagazin