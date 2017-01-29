This Insane Hillclimb Is Full Of More Utterly Unbelievably Cool Vehicles Than You Can ImagineRaphael OrloveToday 9:32amFiled to: HillclimbsTractorlopnikYves Faber359EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkCertainly, I can imagine a lot, but when you have Formula cars, drift cars, and home-built race tractors, you’ve really stretched the bounds of my brain. GIF Seriously, like every single kind of car a person could be interested in is represented, from a high-revving Honda grip car, to a Peugeot touring car, to a Mitsubishi Evo rally car to Yves Faber’s incredible drift Mustang, with a handful of those bizarre rear-steer race tractors thrown in. This is the 11th running of the Côte de Holtz hillclimb back in 2010, near the Luxembourg and Belgian borders. I want to go there. I want to race a green monsterchicken. Advertisement Advertisement via RallyMagazinLove HillclimbsGoing Batshit Crazy At Pikes PeakThis Race Has The Most Insane Mix Of Cars You've Ever Seen Shortest Race EverRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply35 repliesLeave a reply