This Is How You Say 'Hi, Mom' From The Dakar Rally
Stef Schrader
Today 4:57pm

GIF via Dakar

Everyone's a ham for the camera, but how many of you can wave at the cameras while flying along at 112 mph in the sand? French rider Adrien Van Beveren waved for the cameras atop his Yamaha during Stage 2 of this year's Dakar Rally.

Stage 2 concluded yesterday, and went through Argentina's Chaco region, bumpy sand paths and all.

Are you following the race?

Dakar Is On
How To Follow The Race No One's Ever Meant To Finish, The Dakar Rally
Bask In The Irresistible Adorableness Of The Fiat PanDAKAR
The World's Most Massive Vehicular Adventure Is Going Somewhere New Next Year