Estonian rally driver and sometimes diver Ott Tänak was in trouble. He was about to lose a podium spot on the last stage of Rally Monte Carlo and his Ford Fiesta WRC car was running on two cylinders. There was only one thing to do: drive flat out.

And drive flat out he did, making up enough time on the slippery, snow-covered downhill section of the final mountain stage of the rally. How hard was he driving? Look at how he took the very last corner and you tell me.

GIF

Fellow Ford driver Sebastien Ogier won the rally overall, while Tänak managed to hold on to his third place finish beyond any sense of reason, order, or traction. A totally unreal drive.

