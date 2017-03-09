GIF

A thousand feet down the track, the supercharger on Sean Belt’s nitro-burning iron big block Chevy exploded. Here’s as good a view of that explosion as you’re gonna get.

Everyone made it out alright, though the retention straps on that blower were tested pretty hard, as BangShift notes.

The sheer violence (normally) contained in a drag racing engine will never cease to amaze me.

