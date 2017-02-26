GIF

This is not street drifting. This is how people drift on the street in Tokyo, in their street drifting cars, only organized into a competition on track.

Advertisement

It’s called sanpatsu, as drift video explainer blogger Noriyaro explains. It’s like a triple-flick to link one corner to another along a bit of a straight. There’s a wide port road built for trucks out at Tokyo Bay where street drifters do this, and there are a few tracks in Japan where it’s doable as well.

It’s cool to see how this all works, sensibly close to emergency services and away from big things to hit.

Also, I want a second-gen RX-7 now.