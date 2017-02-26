This Is What Street-Style Drifting Looks Like In JapanRaphael OrloveToday 9:00amFiled to: DriftingJapan31EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF This is not street drifting. This is how people drift on the street in Tokyo, in their street drifting cars, only organized into a competition on track. Advertisement It’s called sanpatsu, as drift video explainer blogger Noriyaro explains. It’s like a triple-flick to link one corner to another along a bit of a straight. There’s a wide port road built for trucks out at Tokyo Bay where street drifters do this, and there are a few tracks in Japan where it’s doable as well.It’s cool to see how this all works, sensibly close to emergency services and away from big things to hit.Also, I want a second-gen RX-7 now.I Must Go To There The Ultimate Japan Trip 36-Hour Drift Build Of Extreme Impossibility Challenge Watch This Japanese Drifter Blow Your Mind This Is The Art Of Japanese Mountain DriftingRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply3 repliesLeave a reply