Bring these! Photo credit: Toyota Motorsport GmbH

Toyota’s somewhat troubled new HQ in Texas includes an executive retreat that will have something special: a private racetrack right by its 12,205 sq. ft. Tudor-style chateau.



Toyota’s most private racetrack sits is under construction on a 75-acre ranch just outside of Argyle, Texas, which lies just north of Ft. Worth, per the Dallas News. You can see photos of inside the house as well as the race track they’re building on-site on their website here. Toyota bought the ranch shortly after deciding to move its North American headquarters to nearby Plano.



Facilities include Japanese gardens, a private auto museum and fishing ponds. The existing house itself is just as extravagant, featuring seven bedrooms and and 12 bathrooms, plus a wine cellar, movie theater and swimming pool, according to the Dallas News. The Denton County tax office values the property at $11 million. Toyota has been buying it in chunks, with the largest piece purchased in 2014.



Toyota spokesman Aaron Fowles told the Dallas News that they’ll try to be good neighbors, and not constantly hoon on the track until the cows get mad:



We have facilities like this all over the world. It’s not going to be a ranch we have constant events at. We will have people that live on the property and take care of it.﻿



In other words, they won’t be hiring me as the caretaker. Bummer.