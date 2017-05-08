Pack it up, overbearing sports dads of the world. You’ve just been outdone. You will never achieve this level of Sports Dad. And no, it’s not the officials’ fault this time (or most of the time, come to think of it). Y’all lack even half the dedication of Sports Dad of the Century Ricky Stenhouse Sr.
Stenhouse Sr. watched his son win at NASCAR’s iconic Talladega Superspeedway from an RV outside ‘Dega’s Alabama Gang Superstretch back straight. Problem is, he couldn’t find a proper, legal hole through the catch fence and someone had stolen his golf cart, as can happen at sporting events in Alabama, so he decided to climb the catch fence himself. Like you do.