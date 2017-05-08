Take note, everybody: this is Sports Dadding it right. You can shout at coaches, talking heads, referees or whatever else you want, but you’re all doing the Sports Dad thing wrong. Don’t even open your mouth until you’ve risked getting ejected by the drunk-NASCAR-fan-weary staff at Talladega because THAT’S YER BOY in Victory Lane.



Talladega Superspeedway public relations director Russell Branham explained exactly what happened in a post-race press conference, as quoted by Autoweek:

His son wins the race, he goes down and tries to find a way to get across the track. He tried to climb the fence, found out he couldn’t. He begins running down outside the perimeter road outside of Turn 3, outside the venue; he wants to go through the tunnel and get in here. Our guys saw it, naturally they stopped him, they asked him who he was, said would you get in the car. They placed him in the car, talked to him, they said, “Who are you?” Said, “I’m Ricky Stenhouse’s father.” “Hold on one second sir, let me call the director of security.” Called our security [and] the security guy said, “Take him to Victory Lane.”



This isn’t the first time Stenhouse Sr.’s tried to take the short way down to see his son in victory lane, either, as Stenhouse Jr. recalled the post-race scene from his first ARCA win at Kentucky Speedway during the press conference:



When I won at Kentucky, he climbed the fence and I climbed the other side and met him at the top. So, um, yeah, I went down the back straightaway after the race was over and looked up to see if he was there, but I didn’t see him.

Clearly, this guy is a real contender for the Sports Dad-ist Sports Dad of All Time.

