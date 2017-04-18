GIF

I understand none of this but I appreciate its remarkable prominent swearing.

Oh wait, YouTube does auto-translate subtitles now. OK, I got this.

Formula One boy Max Verstappen (he’s 19) is a bit of a prankster, Dutchman decided to playfully interrupt Dutch TV commentator Olav Molfor while he was in the middle of recording a report on rumors of McLaren approaching Mercedes to quietly dump their boat anchor Honda motor.

Olav... uh.. well... the transcript is incredible:

Olav: [realizing an F1 driver just wrecked his shot] “Fuck.” Max: [interrupting] “Are you having fun?” Olav: “I am in such a fucking long script. I am in such a fucking long script.” Max: “Yeah, but you can still broadcast this.” Olav: “I can’t!” Max: “You can’t?” Olav: “I truly can not.” Max: “So you can’t.” Olav: [smiling, sweating] “.....Fuck!” Max: [smiling] Olav: “FUCK.” Max: “But you can use expletives on TV, right?” Olav: “Yes, we can.” Max: “It all went to shit today, Olav. Really shit.” Olav: “No, we really can’t.” [holding up script] “Read this. Read this for me. I was just...” Max: “Where were you? All the way there?” Olav: [pointing, laughing, crying inside] Max: [realizing what he has done, laughing, shitting] “.....sorry.” Olav: [indeterminate cussing] Max: “You’ll be fine. You can do it!”﻿



Max gives Olav a pat on the back, they shake hands and Max leaves. End scene.