I understand none of this but I appreciate its remarkable prominent swearing.
Oh wait, YouTube does auto-translate subtitles now. OK, I got this.
Formula One boy Max Verstappen (he’s 19) is a bit of a prankster, Dutchman decided to playfully interrupt Dutch TV commentator Olav Molfor while he was in the middle of recording a report on rumors of McLaren approaching Mercedes to quietly dump their boat anchor Honda motor.
Olav... uh.. well... the transcript is incredible:
Olav: [realizing an F1 driver just wrecked his shot] “Fuck.”
Max: [interrupting] “Are you having fun?”
Olav: “I am in such a fucking long script. I am in such a fucking long script.”
Max: “Yeah, but you can still broadcast this.”
Olav: “I can’t!”
Max: “You can’t?”
Olav: “I truly can not.”
Max: “So you can’t.”
Olav: [smiling, sweating] “.....Fuck!”
Max: [smiling]
Olav: “FUCK.”
Max: “But you can use expletives on TV, right?”
Olav: “Yes, we can.”
Max: “It all went to shit today, Olav. Really shit.”
Olav: “No, we really can’t.” [holding up script] “Read this. Read this for me. I was just...”
Max: “Where were you? All the way there?”
Olav: [pointing, laughing, crying inside]
Max: [realizing what he has done, laughing, shitting] “.....sorry.”
Olav: [indeterminate cussing]
Max: “You’ll be fine. You can do it!”
Max gives Olav a pat on the back, they shake hands and Max leaves. End scene.