Stéphane Peterhansel, a man synonymous with the Dakar Rally from winning it twelve times before, collided with KTM motorcycle racer Simon Marcic 51 miles into today’s Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally, per a tweet by the rally’s official feed. Marcic is now under the care of rescue workers, who took him from the stage.



Peterhansel had just regained the lead in the cars class from fellow Peugeot 3008 DKR racer Sébastien Loeb, with a very narrow margin between them. However, Peterhansel stopped on stage to ensure Marcic was brought to safety after the collision.



UPDATE [9:19 a.m.]: Marcic has been diagnosed with an open tibia-fibula fracture from the incident, per a tweet by the rally.

