Useful Advice: Don't Get Hit By A Car

Here's the No. 61 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 coming into the pits after it paused briefly on track during the full-course yellow that called . A couple pedestrians received an unpleasant surprise when they didn't see the Lambo coming. Just ask the poor "Ballast Possum" that was hit by Magnus Racing's car several years ago, which nascarcasm refers to in his tweet: getting hit by a race car sucks. We don't recommend it. Pay attention!