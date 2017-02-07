The 3.0-liter era of Formula 1 and endurance racing in the 1960s and ‘70s produced some of the most greatest engines in car history. This Ferrari flat-12 probably isn’t one of them.

Advertisement

And yet it still screams to 10,000 RPM, shoots flames and puts out a healthy 365 horsepower. That’s about a hundred horsepower down on other F1 engines of the time, but this Ferrari 12 is probably in its more relaxed, more reliable endurance racing trim, as BangShift points out.



I just love to see this thing turn air and gas into fire. Look at those blue flames!

