The 3.0-liter era of Formula 1 and endurance racing in the 1960s and '70s produced some of the most greatest engines in car history. This Ferrari flat-12 probably isn't one of them. Advertisement And yet it still screams to 10,000 RPM, shoots flames and puts out a healthy 365 horsepower. That's about a hundred horsepower down on other F1 engines of the time, but this Ferrari 12 is probably in its more relaxed, more reliable endurance racing trim, as BangShift points out. I just love to see this thing turn air and gas into fire. Look at those blue flames!

Raphael Orlove
raphael@jalopnik.com
@raphaelorlove
Raphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.