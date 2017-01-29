Incidents where your hood flies up in a regular car are iffy enough, but at least there’s usually a windshield or a roll bar separating that hood from your head. Here’s a special kind of Code Brown: Defcon 5000—the nose flying up off of an open-cockpit Prototype Challenge car at the Rolex 24.



Driver David Cheng nearly took some bodywork to the helmet when the front end of his No. 26 BAR1 Motorsports PC car randomly let go heading into Daytona’s Turn 6.



Fortunately, he was just fine and able to bring the car in sans nose, although a full-course yellow had to be called to slow everybody down enough to clean up the debris left on track. And thus, let the jokes roll:



Preach, Peter. Preach.

