That’s Deane hanging on reigning American champion Chris Forsberg’s door. Photo Credit: Larry Chen/Formula Drift

Irishman James Deane has won just about everything there is to win on the European drift circuit and made his way back to America this year to take on our best drivers in Formula D. At this weekend’s season opener, Deane made America look like a bunch of amateurs.

There aren’t yet any good roundup videos of Deane’s performance, but you can watch the full Top 16 broadcast online. Deane in his red, white and blue (ironic) Toyota 2JZ-swapped Nissan S15 Silvia ran wall to wall run after run, making everybody else look bad.

The season opener for Formula D is a small street circuit, a portion of the Long Beach Grand Prix course. The rest of the season is on much bigger, faster, often banked tracks, so there’s a lot still up in the air about whether or not Deane will be able to continue to utterly and shamelessly dominate the collective drift skill of the United States.

He does it all with a smile. It hurts, man.