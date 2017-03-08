Watch How Bizarre The World's Coolest Vintage Drift Car Looks Driving On The StreetRaphael OrloveToday 10:51amFiled to: DriftingToyota Celica417EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Suddenly, I am extremely jealous. Advertisement This is Mark Huxley’s old 1970s Toyota Celica with a Nissan SR20 four-cylinder swap. He won the hearts of the British and Irish drifting scenes last year, when this little video was shot.I put this right up there with the dudes who run Le Mans cars on the streets of Japan. In Other Cool Old Japanese Car News Jordan Cox Gets His Eurobeat Moment This AE86 VS. Honda Civic Battle Is The Best Race I've Seen In Forever Jordan Cox Is Here To Waste You All In His Little Honda Civic Raphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply41 repliesLeave a reply