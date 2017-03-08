GIF

Suddenly, I am extremely jealous.

Advertisement

This is Mark Huxley’s old 1970s Toyota Celica with a Nissan SR20 four-cylinder swap. He won the hearts of the British and Irish drifting scenes last year, when this little video was shot.

I put this right up there with the dudes who run Le Mans cars on the streets of Japan.

In Other Cool Old Japanese Car News

Jordan Cox Gets His Eurobeat Moment
This AE86 VS. Honda Civic Battle Is The Best Race I've Seen In Forever
Jordan Cox Is Here To Waste You All In His Little Honda Civic 