Watch Kyle Busch Give The Same Answer To Every Question About Last Weekend's Fight
Stef Schrader
Today 3:33pm
Filed to: NASCAR
Kyle Busch
Joey Logano
Racing
Fight
Interviews

Screencap via Drunk_Mercenary

Are you okay with Joey Logano moving forward? How did the meeting between Kyle Busch and Logano go? No matter what the question was today after that meeting, Kyle Busch answered, "Everything is great. I'm looking forward to getting back to the race track, and getting into my race car."

Kyle Busch is the new Marshawn Lynch, and the world is a better place for it.

Advertisement

Even NASCAR's commentators compared it to Lynch's infamous "I'm just here so I don't get fined" interview from when Lynch played for the Seattle Seahawks, which is another joy that you must watch if you haven't played it over and over again already.

NASCAR drivers rarely say much of substance in interviews, anyway. I much prefer this approach.