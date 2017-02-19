Watch This Driver Avoid Crashing After Insane 160 MPH Spin On The NürburgringStef SchraderToday 11:30amFiled to: Code BrownSave of the YearPorsche Cayman GT4 ClubsportNürburgringspinRacing365EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Donut Media Say it with me now: nope nope nope nope nope nope nope...This Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport driver had the insane ride of his life after losing control at 160 mph on one of the most unforgiving tracks on Earth: the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Advertisement Somehow, someway he manages to keep the spinning top of a Porsche out of the walls. Phew. Code Brown: Defcon 9001 Catch Fence Has One Job, Blows It Spectacularly The Worst Time Ever To Lose Your Car's Hood Is In The Air Drag Racing Lamborghini Narrowly Misses Certain AnnihilationStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply36 repliesLeave a reply