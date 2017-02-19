GIF GIF via Donut Media

Say it with me now: nope nope nope nope nope nope nope...



This Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport driver had the insane ride of his life after losing control at 160 mph on one of the most unforgiving tracks on Earth: the Nürburgring Nordschleife.



Somehow, someway he manages to keep the spinning top of a Porsche out of the walls. Phew.

