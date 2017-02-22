GIF

Winning is great and all, but what you really want is to win with some style.

This all went down at Lights Out 8 in south Georgia, as SpeedSociety notes, with JR Pines at the wheel (yoke?) of the white New Edge Mustang, pulling a fair gap on the Fox Body in the other lane.

The fun part about all of this is that Pines was clearly in the air the whole length of the 1/8th mile track, only bobbing down in a spot or two before the nose came right back up.

Nicely done.