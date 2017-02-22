Watch This Ford Mustang Wheelie The Entire Drag Strip And Still WinRaphael OrloveToday 12:03pmFiled to: Drag RacingFord MustangWheelies885EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Winning is great and all, but what you really want is to win with some style. Advertisement This all went down at Lights Out 8 in south Georgia, as SpeedSociety notes, with JR Pines at the wheel (yoke?) of the white New Edge Mustang, pulling a fair gap on the Fox Body in the other lane.The fun part about all of this is that Pines was clearly in the air the whole length of the 1/8th mile track, only bobbing down in a spot or two before the nose came right back up.Nicely done.A Guide To Wheelies, Practical And Impractical Alike How A Motorcycle Pops A 'Practical' Wheelie Watch This Sand Rail Do Donuts While Doing A Wheelie At The Same Time How To Make A 66-Year-Old Dump Truck Rip Ridiculous WheeliesRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply88 repliesLeave a reply