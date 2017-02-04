Racing never sleeps, as you were probably reminded of last weekend. That’s particularly true when you’ve got a wrecked nub of a race car in the garage and a qualifying session for the main race in about 16 hours.

This trashed Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 race car wound up in the garage at about 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday, after a full day of Bathurst 12 Hour practice that ended in a wreck at Australia’s absolutely insane Mount Panorama Circuit.

Rather than, you know, getting healthy amounts of sleep, the crew worked on the car from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. the next day in order to get it back out there in time for a morning qualifying session for the main race. The time lapse above lets you watch the whole thing in just over a minute, though that short runtime likely downplays the amount of work that actually went into this fix.

The race starts at 1:45 p.m. ET on Saturday and has a YouTube live stream, if you’d like to have something to occupy your afternoon.

