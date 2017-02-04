Watch This Nissan GT-R GT3 Race Car Go From Trashed To Like New OvernightAlanis KingToday 12:45pmFiled to: bathurst 12 hourNissan GT-Rnissan gt-r gt3101EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkRacing never sleeps, as you were probably reminded of last weekend. That’s particularly true when you’ve got a wrecked nub of a race car in the garage and a qualifying session for the main race in about 16 hours. Advertisement This trashed Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 race car wound up in the garage at about 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday, after a full day of Bathurst 12 Hour practice that ended in a wreck at Australia’s absolutely insane Mount Panorama Circuit.Rather than, you know, getting healthy amounts of sleep, the crew worked on the car from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. the next day in order to get it back out there in time for a morning qualifying session for the main race. The time lapse above lets you watch the whole thing in just over a minute, though that short runtime likely downplays the amount of work that actually went into this fix. Advertisement The race starts at 1:45 p.m. ET on Saturday and has a YouTube live stream, if you’d like to have something to occupy your afternoon. Recommended StoriesThe Jeff Gordon-Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac Prototype Dream Team Won The Rolex 24This Audi R8 Onboard Shows How Insane Bathurst IsEveryone's Favorite Toyota Corolla Drift Car Makes An Incredible Rally MachineAlanis Kingalanis.king@jalopnik.com@alanisnkingAlanis King is the weekend editor of Jalopnik. Reply10 repliesLeave a reply