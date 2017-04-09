We interrupt your Long Beach Grand Prix programming—ha, just kidding, the Pirelli World Challenge race wasn’t on live—to bring you this exploded fire hydrant in the middle of the Long Beach streets.

OK, we’re not exactly interrupting anymore. The race has since restarted and finished, and NBC SportsTony DiZinno says a street car ran into the hydrant. What a weird way to delay a race.

The delayed broadcast of the race just started on CBS Sports Network, if you’re interested in watching.

