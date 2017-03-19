We Need Kyle Busch's 'I Love You' Car Now More Than EverStef SchraderToday 3:45pmFiled to: NASCARToyotaKyle BuschliveriesRacing141EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Todd Warshaw/Getty Images You never really know who’s holding on to a NASCAR grudge until the next race. Given how Kyle Busch isn’t really commenting on his make-nice chats with NASCAR officials and Joey Logano following last weekend’s fight, I’m not sure those talks accomplished much. Clearly, we need the “I Love You” car again.In 2010, Busch donned a pink suit and matching livery covered in butterflies, rainbows and baby animals for a promotion Toyota was running to let fans design his car. I find their promotion-for-the-promotion livery rather soothing, like Lisa Frank if she took a chill pill and muted a lot of the neons. Advertisement How can you stay mad with those big baby kitty eyes looking up from your chest? Or with “I Love You” written in big letters across the spoiler? Couldn’t we all use a reminder to love one another? Advertisement [H/T WTF1 for reminding me this was a thing]Kyle vs. JoeyWatch Kyle Busch Give The Same Answer To Every Question About Last Weekend's Fight The NASCAR Season Has Now Officially Begun: Las Vegas Race Ends In FightNASCAR Didn't Penalize Anyone In The Busch VS. Logano Fight Because Of Course NotStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply14 repliesLeave a reply